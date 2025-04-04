The economics of Poonam Gupta

“For ex ante measures, India should encourage stable, longer-term capital inflows (such as FDI) over volatile short-term flows (like FII flows). It should rebuild its reserves buffer as soon as the conditions turn conducive. While avoiding excessive appreciation or volatility of the exchange rate, it should still let it move more than has been the case in the recent past. To soften the impact ex post, fine calibration of exchange rate depreciation and use of reserves is needed. In recent years, policy response has shifted more toward the use of reserves while limiting depreciation of the exchange rate. This ought to be revisited for speedier mitigation of shocks," she said.