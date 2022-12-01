The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday issued close to ₹2 crore to four banks on the first day of the retail digital rupee trials. ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and State Bank of India, which took part in the first phase of the retail pilot, selected a closed user group of 50,000 customers and merchants for these transactions.

According to a banker involved in the project, each bank had selected merchants 15 days prior to the transaction day and got them to download a digital rupee QR for doing transactions. On Tuesday night, banks sent SMSes to select customers with Android Play Store links to download separate bank-specific CBDC apps for transactions. Once the app was downloaded, customers keyed in debit card details to create an e-wallet. The customers then loaded the wallet with money, which was transferred in the form of tokens from their bank accounts. This money was used to transact with merchants or persons with a similar wallet. At the end of the day, this money can be redeemed back to the bank account.

The first leg of the transactions covered four cities of Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. The trials will later be extended to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. Four other banks—Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank—will also join the second leg of the trial.

The retail pilot comes a month after the RBI tested the wholesale CBDC for trading in government securities.