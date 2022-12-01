Reserve Bank tests retail digital rupee in four cities1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 10:37 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday issued close to ₹2 crore to four banks on the first day of the retail digital rupee trials. ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and State Bank of India, which took part in the first phase of the retail pilot, selected a closed user group of 50,000 customers and merchants for these transactions.