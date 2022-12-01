Reserve Bank tests retail digital rupee in four cities

According to a banker involved in the project, each bank had selected merchants 15 days prior to the transaction day and got them to download a digital rupee QR for doing transactions. On Tuesday night, banks sent SMSes to select customers with Android Play Store links to download separate bank-specific CBDC apps for transactions. Once the app was downloaded, customers keyed in debit card details to create an e-wallet. The customers then loaded the wallet with money, which was transferred in the form of tokens from their bank accounts. This money was used to transact with merchants or persons with a similar wallet. At the end of the day, this money can be redeemed back to the bank account.