Reserve Bank to roll out first pilot of digital rupee today

A banker with a lender that’s part of the pilot said preparation for this project has been going on for some time as it needed a few specific back-end technology upgrades. “Today, a pilot transaction will happen in the secondary market transaction of government securities (G-sec). So far, whenever government securities are sold in the secondary market, the settlement happens on a T+1 basis," said the banker cited above, requesting anonymity. In T+1, the settlement of funds and securities happens one business day after the order is executed.

