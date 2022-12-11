Respite for lenders as states vie for investments1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 09:36 PM IST
Bankers said states are offering subsidies, favourable land deals and other incentives to encourage investments and job creation
Few large capex private projects and competition between states to secure them are benefiting lenders, who can now be more confident that companies will be able to complete the projects on time.