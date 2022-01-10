Respite from CVC is no substitute for deep banking reforms

Few countries present such a paradox as India. For private banks and non-banking finance companies which are trustees of public funds, there isn’t the shadow of investigative agencies, unlike state-owned banks. It is primarily their board of directors or shareholders who exercise judgement on business calls or cases of malfeasance. There is also the comfort of not having to pursue development mandates and targets like for PSU banks and not having to worry about such costs being underwritten by the government. Coupled with that is an incentive structure skewed in favour of private players with the owner of public banks loath to approve a market-linked reward structure. And the difficulties in enforcing a contract with judicial delays eroding the value of assets.