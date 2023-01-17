Responsible innovation, clear regulatory roadmap top priorities

According to G. Padmanabhan, former executive director, RBI, the special challenge that fintech poses to the regulator is that because things are moving so quickly, the latter will have to be very agile. “There has to be innovation but it has to be responsible. How are we to make sure that innovation has a balance between customer convenience and customer safety— that is the real challenge that the regulator faces," he said. It’s the responsibility of the entire ecosystem to make sure that companies work toward responsible innovation because, otherwise, the regulator will tend to get stricter and be more micro., he added.