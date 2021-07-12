Restructured book of non-bank financiers to double in March 2022, says Icra

While the restructured book for NBFCs is expected to be 4.1-4.3% as of March 2022, it is expected to be 2-2.2% for mortgage lenders. The second wave of covid-19 infections has hit recovery in non-bank collections, witnessed in Q3 and Q4 of the last financial year, impacting the cash flow of the underlying borrowers and further prolonging the recovery process, it said.

