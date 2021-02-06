Debt restructuring requests lower than expected: PNB MD Mallikarjuna Rao

NEW DELHI: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it has received debt restructuring requests worth ₹12,000 crore.

“Out of this ₹9,000 crore was for corporates, which we have already invoked before December 31," the managing director and chief executive officer S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao said, adding that the bank had earlier expected a total amount of ₹40,000 crore to be restructured.

Request for restructuring has not been as we expected, Rao added.

In August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed banks to restructure some loans to support economic recovery and help businesses survive the covid-19 induced crisis.

PNB on Friday reported a net profit of ₹506.03 crore for the December quarter, which was driven by decline in bad assets. It had posted a net loss of ₹492.28 crore in the year-ago period. PNB’s asset quality improved in the third quarter, with gross bad loans ratio of 12.99% in October-December period as compared to 15.34% a year ago and 13.43% in July-September quarter.

Rao said that he expected better recoveries in January. “If you remember, the last time we had given the guidance of around ₹8,000 crore cash recovery… there are big major accounts such as Bhushan Power and in that we are anticipating cash recovery of ₹3,800 crore," he said, adding that he expects good recovery from the DHFL account as well.

The bank also plans to raise ₹3,200 crore from share sale during the current quarter to expand its capital base, Rao said. It had taken approval for raising ₹14,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt.

“We are also actively looking at going for the IP again with respect to the remaining ₹3,200 crore to be acquired from the market at an appropriate time...it could be in this fiscal also," he said.

