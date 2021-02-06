Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Debt restructuring requests lower than expected: PNB MD Mallikarjuna Rao
Punjab National Bank managing director and chief executive officer S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao.

Debt restructuring requests lower than expected: PNB MD Mallikarjuna Rao

2 min read . 04:42 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • The state-owned lender received debt restructuring requests worth 12,000 crore
  • The bank had earlier expected a total amount of 40,000 crore to be restructured

NEW DELHI: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it has received debt restructuring requests worth 12,000 crore.

NEW DELHI: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it has received debt restructuring requests worth 12,000 crore.

“Out of this 9,000 crore was for corporates, which we have already invoked before December 31," the managing director and chief executive officer S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao said, adding that the bank had earlier expected a total amount of 40,000 crore to be restructured.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“Out of this 9,000 crore was for corporates, which we have already invoked before December 31," the managing director and chief executive officer S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao said, adding that the bank had earlier expected a total amount of 40,000 crore to be restructured.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Request for restructuring has not been as we expected, Rao added.

In August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed banks to restructure some loans to support economic recovery and help businesses survive the covid-19 induced crisis.

PNB on Friday reported a net profit of 506.03 crore for the December quarter, which was driven by decline in bad assets. It had posted a net loss of 492.28 crore in the year-ago period. PNB’s asset quality improved in the third quarter, with gross bad loans ratio of 12.99% in October-December period as compared to 15.34% a year ago and 13.43% in July-September quarter.

Rao said that he expected better recoveries in January. “If you remember, the last time we had given the guidance of around 8,000 crore cash recovery… there are big major accounts such as Bhushan Power and in that we are anticipating cash recovery of 3,800 crore," he said, adding that he expects good recovery from the DHFL account as well.

The bank also plans to raise 3,200 crore from share sale during the current quarter to expand its capital base, Rao said. It had taken approval for raising 14,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt.

“We are also actively looking at going for the IP again with respect to the remaining 3,200 crore to be acquired from the market at an appropriate time...it could be in this fiscal also," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.