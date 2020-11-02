Retail borrowers hit recast hurdle

Banks are reporting surprisingly few cases of retail loan recasts in India, amid massive job and income losses because of the pandemic. Several borrowers took to social media to say that they have been unable to convince bankers of their eligibility for loan recasts, possibly due to varying interpretations of the central bank’s guidelines on restructuring individual loans.

Banks are summarily rejecting requests for loan recasts based on their interpretation of eligibility rules, they said.

Debt recasts typically involve extending the tenure of a loan and may include a higher interest payout over the extended period. In some cases, lenders also allow moratoriums to stressed borrowers for a defined period, after which the repayment schedule resumes. Announcing the debt recast window, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August said banks may allow borrowers to also avail of moratoriums on restructured loans. After laying out broad eligibility norms, RBI let individual lenders decide on which accounts to approve.

Many borrowers, however, said this has led to a situation in private banks where the rate of rejection of recast proposals is much higher than at public sector lenders. “In several cases where banks have agreed to allow debt recast, requests for a moratorium was rejected," said a borrower at one of India’s largest private sector banks, requesting anonymity. “It takes a lot of persuasion even to get a recast approved," this borrower said, adding “banks should allow a moratorium as part of the scheme."

Banks, on their part, maintain that they are in the process of identifying stressed borrowers, and identifying genuine cases is a tedious and time-consuming process. Lenders ask customers to prove that they had either lost their jobs or had their incomes substantially reduced by the pandemic.

Experts pointed out that even without a job loss, there are many borrowers whose salaries were slashed or whose incomes declined, and they deserve debt recast as well. “Since the assessment is in the hands of individual banks, there is a lack of clarity of what level of income loss makes one eligible," said a senior analyst tracking the financial services sector.

Bankers have often said that corporate debt recasts may not be significant, given they have already deleveraged significantly. However, experts said they find it difficult to imagine that millions of people who have lost their jobs during the covid-19 pandemic are averse to debt recast, adding rejections could outnumber approvals.

Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive of Axis Bank, recently told reporters that as of the September quarter, the bank had no restructuring requests. However, the management later clarified that the bank had received very few requests, which it did not intend to disclose immediately; however, as on 30 September, there was no retail loan recasts done on its books.

“Restructuring is available to customers to avail up to 31 December 2020; they can make a request, and we have a policy around how we will deal with such requests. As of 30 September, we have not granted any restructuring in any of our portfolios," said Puneet Sharma, chief financial officer, Axis Bank.

