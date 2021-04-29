Retail borrowers make the most of recast plan

To be sure, while banks had to finish restructuring retail loans by 31 March, they have until 30 June to implement these relaxations for corporate borrowers. Therefore, the numbers might change when banks declare their June quarter financial results. Besides, most large lenders in the public sector have said in the past that corporate debt recasts make up the bulk of their recast requests. Restructuring may include extending the repayment period and lowering interest rates, and a moratorium to help the struggling borrower manage cash flows. This round of debt recast is marked by greater restraint than the last one when banks indiscriminately used the benefit to kick the can down the road.