Retail borrowers struggle with repayments

Responding to the crisis in March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed a six-month moratorium on loan repayments for the March-August period. Then it let banks and non-bank lenders restructure loans with easier repayment norms. However, not many availed of this facility, with State Bank of India (SBI) restructuring just 4,000 home and personal loans. Experts said retail loans—the bastion of most lenders—could see more stress accumulating due to the pandemic.