Retail credit disbursals see festive surge in Sep

“While a low base can be a part of the reason, credit growth seems solid this year in the first six months. The other key reasons are a return to pre-pandemic conditions and a revival in demand. As our domestic demand is expected to remain fairly insulated from global growth slowdown, and with the onset of the festive season (October to December), we believe credit demand to remain steady in the second half as well," said Sonal Badhan, economist, Bank of Baroda.