Retail debtors skip loan recast

While banks have seen few requests for restructuring, credit card firms such as SBI Cards have restructured 9% of the portfolio as of September-end and expect this number to increase. The card issuer took a hit on asset quality in the second quarter with gross non-performing assets rising to 4.29% of total book against 1.4% in the June quarter. The bad loan figures are suppressed due to the effect of forbearance given by the apex court, the company told analysts after its results. An ongoing plea on compound interest in the apex court has put a standstill on bad loan recognition.