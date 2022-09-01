Retail fuels a near-3x growth in bank credit

While disaggregated data on which sectors are seeing the maximum credit growth comes with a lag, recent trends point to retail loans as the primary source of such high growth. RBI data for July showed that aggregate retail loans stood at ₹35.9 trillion, up 18.8% from the year earlier. Housing loans—the largest chunk of retail credit—grew 16.2% from a year earlier to ₹17.7 trillion, with bankers seeing no lull in demand despite rising interest rates. Apart from personal loans, the primary driver of this growth has been the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}