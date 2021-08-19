Loan auto debit data holds out recovery hopes

There was a steady decline in failure rates between December and March, dropping 5.3 percentage points by volume to 32.8%. However, the second wave turned out to be deadlier than the first onslaught last year. The impact was evident in banks reporting lower collection numbers for April and turning cautious. The fiscal first quarter saw a rise in retail stress in the home and small business loan books of banks. RBI deputy governor M.K Jain noted in the August policy that the central bank is closely monitoring the rising delinquencies in the retail portfolio of lenders but added that the situation is not alarming.