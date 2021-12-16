Mumbai: Lenders do not expect any sharp drop in retail loan demand even after Diwali when interest for new loans usually wanes, thanks to pent-up demand, two senior bankers said.

They said loan demand typically tapers post-Diwali, but this time there is only a slight drop as borrowers utilize decadal-low interest rates in housing and other retail segments. Buoyed by continued traction from the retail segment, most banks have retained their festive season interest rates. Bankers said they see this as a positive sign as borrowers are now more confident of taking on fresh credit and reviving consumption, despite a threat from the Omicron covid-19 variant.

“There was a phenomenal demand during the festive period. Interestingly, we are witnessing only a slight dip in the sourcing of new loans post-Diwali, especially in the mortgage segment," said a senior public sector banker on the condition of anonymity.

He said that there was significant demand for car loans, too, but the supply crunch brought on by the global semiconductor shortage has made it difficult for borrowers. While outstanding personal loans in the system rose by ₹73,011 crore between March and September, they increased by ₹37,061 crore just between September and October, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Outstanding retail loans stood at ₹29.55 trillion as of 22 October, up 11.7% from a year earlier. In fact, aggregate borrowings by individuals outstripped loans to businesses for the first time in July and has since stayed ahead.

“In October and November, not only did we meet our pre-covid retail loan disbursal levels, it was, in fact, better than the pre-covid period," said a banker at a private sector lender. He agreed that most of the demand was from mortgages as low interest rates kept customers hooked.

According to the private sector banker, the number of applications sourced from borrowers in November has remained more or less near the levels seen during the festive season.

“We can safely assume that there is no receding of demand for retail loans. Giving loans is a three-step process. The first step is the application, then comes sanction and finally, disbursement. Banks are seeing a rise in applications received from potential customers, and the trend is being seen across all retail segments," the second banker said.

Banks have been relying on retail credit to drive growth in the absence of a pickup in corporate loan demand. Most banks have a higher share of retail loans on their books than a few years ago, as the focus shifts to smaller and more granular credit. Bankers also believe retail loan demand would not slow down anytime soon but would accelerate instead. On 3 November, Dinesh Khara, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), told reporters that retail would continue to grow at a faster pace because from the early signs the bank saw in October, it expects retail to grow faster.

Other experts agreed that rate cuts had supported the growth in retail loans. “The rise in retail credit has also been supported with rate cuts by banks to push retail credit as several banks are offering home loans at record-low interest rates ahead of the festive season," CareEdge Ratings said in a note on 12 December.

