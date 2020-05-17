Retail loans may go bad, but won’t hurt banks much

On an absolute basis, housing loans have driven the bulk of the growth. Even in 2019-20, said to be a bad year for real estate, housing loans given by banks grew 16.4%. One explanation is that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), which also give out home loans, had a bad year; so bank housing loans kept growing. Housing finance firms are NBFCs. Personal loans and credit card outstanding have grown too, albeit on a lower base. In 2019-20, they grew 20% and 22.5%, respectively, when overall bank loan growth was just 7.6%. These are unsecured loans, with the borrower having offered no collateral against them.