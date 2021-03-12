Retail loans rebound as mortgages get cheaper

Among other retail categories, loans for consumer durables grew 14.6% in January from a year earlier, albeit on a low base. In absolute terms, such loans grew ₹ 944 crore in the 12 months through January 2021, whereas the absolute growth in home loans was ₹1 trillion in the same period. Home loans, the major chunk of retail loans from banks, grew 7.7% from a year earlier in January. While this was lower than the same period a year earlier, the growth rate has certainly rebounded after August.

