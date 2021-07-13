Retail loans set to become largest credit segment, data shows household distress

Individuals borrow to purchase assets, such as a house, where the asset provides a safety net from default. But they also borrow to fund shortfalls, and that’s where the roots of trouble lie for both borrowers and lenders. Over the last decade, housing loans have maintained their 50% share in retail loans. But there are three notable changes. One, education loans have lost share. Two, loans against gold spiked during the pandemic. Three, personal loans, which may not be backed by collateral, have shot up from 18% to 28%.