Retail  loans  take  lead  as corporate  demand slips

“I am seeing that there will be a good amount of traction in corporate credit coming up from the end of Q2 or Q3 onwards. This is in anticipation that there are a good number of industries; for example, steel is doing extremely well, and many companies are going to enhance their capacity utilization by going for further investment," S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, chief executive of Punjab National Bank, told analysts on 3 August.

