Retail loans worry banks

RBI’s recent financial stability report showed the number of retail and small businesses that had availed of the moratorium was much higher than such requests from corporate borrowers as on 30 April. The data also showed state-run banks, small finance banks and non-banking financial companies had reported a higher proportion of retail loans under moratorium than private sector banks and foreign banks. State-run banks saw nearly 80% of their retail borrowers availing of the moratorium as compared to 73.2% in the case of small finance banks and 45.9% in the case of non-banking financial companies. To be sure, these numbers have come down over the past six months.