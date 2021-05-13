Cheque bounces rise in April as pandemic rages

Cheque bounces rise in April as pandemic rages3 min read . 01:36 AM IST
Lenders witnessed higher cheque bounces in April, indicating distress among borrowers
Early signs that the second covid-19 wave has hit retail repayments emerged in April as more borrowers missed equated monthly instalments (EMIs), showed data from the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI).
The repayment trend was recovering till about March, when the second wave of the virus hit consumer sentiment. Banks said they witnessed higher cheque bounces in April, indicating a trend where borrowers hold on to funds even at the risk of defaulting.
