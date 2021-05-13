Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Cheque bounces rise in April as pandemic rages

Cheque bounces rise in April as pandemic rages

Premium
In value terms, 27.9% of auto-debit transactions were unsuccessful in April against 27.5% in the previous month.istock
3 min read . 01:36 AM IST Shayan Ghosh

Lenders witnessed higher cheque bounces in April, indicating distress among borrowers

Early signs that the second covid-19 wave has hit retail repayments emerged in April as more borrowers missed equated monthly instalments (EMIs), showed data from the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI).

The repayment trend was recovering till about March, when the second wave of the virus hit consumer sentiment. Banks said they witnessed higher cheque bounces in April, indicating a trend where borrowers hold on to funds even at the risk of defaulting.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!