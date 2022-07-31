Rich Americans keep borrowing, defying economic gloom3 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 04:56 PM IST
Bank of America and Morgan Stanley recorded double-digit growth in loans to wealth-management customers in the second quarter
Wealthy people ramped up borrowing in the first half of the year despite rising rates and a stock-market rout that hit the value of their portfolios.