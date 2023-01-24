Rich customers pull money from banks offering paltry interest rates
Wealth-management clients are moving deposits into higher-yielding Treasurys and money-market funds
Wealthy savers are starting to take their cash out of bank accounts in search of higher yields.
Big banks are still paying paltry interest on checking and savings accounts despite the Federal Reserve’s steepest rate increases in decades. Their wealth-management customers are done waiting: They are moving the extra savings they accumulated during the pandemic into products whose rates have more closely tracked the Fed.
The typical savings account is paying a 0.33% interest rate, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Treasury notes, money-market funds and brokered certificates of deposit, meanwhile, are all paying between 4% and 5%.
“Every time the Fed hikes, the opportunity cost of leaving idle cash in low-yielding accounts increases," said Jason Goldberg, an analyst at Barclays PLC. “You’re seeing consumers who have extra cash being proactive with it."
Bank deposits sit in different business units. The biggest banks’ wealth-management businesses hold billions of dollars in deposits for customers whose investments they manage.
Their bread-and-butter banking customers also accumulated extra savings during the pandemic, though they are now spending some of it. Despite higher yields available elsewhere, they have so far largely opted to keep what’s left in their bank accounts.
The divergence was on display in Bank of America Corp.’s fourth-quarter earnings earlier this month. Deposits at the bank’s wealth unit, which includes Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, fell 17% in 2022 to $324 billion. Deposits in the consumer unit fell 0.6% to $1 trillion.
Affluent customers moved money into money-market funds and Treasurys, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on a call with analysts, while the typical consumer-banking customer simply had less extra money to make such investments.
The bank paid just 0.06% on consumer deposits in the fourth quarter and 0.88% on U.S. interest-bearing deposits across all businesses. Merrill Lynch customers can now earn a 3.98% rate on an account with a minimum $100,000 opening deposit.
The flight of wealth deposits poses a big business issue for firms such as Charles Schwab Corp., which relies on the extra cash that investors leave in their accounts for a large part of its revenue. The biggest U.S. banks have a wider range of businesses. They also accumulated so many extra deposits at the start of the pandemic that losing some isn’t a huge problem. Still, they are starting to try to stem outflows by offering higher interest rates to their wealthy clientele.
“When rates went above 1%, people started talking to their financial advisers about what they should do with their money. Now with top rates above 4%, it’s a frenzy," said Gary Zimmerman, CEO of MaxMyInterest, a service that helps clients of financial advisers move their extra cash into high-yielding savings accounts at smaller banks. “Clients are coming to us and linking a million-dollar checking account at Wells Fargo."
Wells Fargo & Co.’s wealth-management deposits dropped by 28% to $139 billion in 2022 from a year earlier. The bank’s consumer deposits were down 3%.
At JPMorgan Chase & Co., deposits fell 17% in its asset- and wealth-management unit and 1% in consumer banking.
JPMorgan has raised rates on certificates of deposit broadly, but the best rates are often reserved for wealthy customers. A customer depositing less than $10,000 in a one-year CD can earn 3%. The rate goes up to 3.75% if a customer puts in $100,000 or more. People buying a similar CD from the bank through brokerage Fidelity Investments can earn 4.75%.