Rich customers pull money from banks offering paltry interest rates

The flight of wealth deposits poses a big business issue for firms such as Charles Schwab Corp., which relies on the extra cash that investors leave in their accounts for a large part of its revenue. The biggest U.S. banks have a wider range of businesses. They also accumulated so many extra deposits at the start of the pandemic that losing some isn’t a huge problem. Still, they are starting to try to stem outflows by offering higher interest rates to their wealthy clientele.

