Rising costs to push fintechs to speed up revenue streams

BENGLAURU : Digital payments firms will be forced to look at speeding up their revenue plans as compliance expectations from the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may increase operating and compliance costs.

RBI’s recent directions on digital payment security is the latest addition to the list of compliance requirements that banks and fintech firms will have to adhere to in the next six months, causing payment operating costs to almost double and, in some cases, triple.

Global and domestic payments firms in the past had to incur significant costs to adhere to RBI’s data localization norms as well as know-your-customer (KYC) guidelines, which also gave rise to new payment instruments such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The finance ministry’s decision to slash merchant discount rates (MDRs) to zero for UPI and RuPay transactions, starting January 2020, further impacted revenues of payment firms leading to heavy lobbying for its reversal.

“With checks in place, overall compliance costs will go up significantly with mid-scale fintechs and banks expecting capital expenditure to almost double and in some cases triple. Large payment entities and banks may have already been following some of RBI’s guidelines, while smaller firms will most likely be playing catchup to the minimum threshold requirements," said Bhavik Hathi, managing director of management consultancy Alvarez and Marsal.

The positive of increasing compliance costs will be innovation around cybersecurity, with avenues of growth opening for tech-based intervention to curb frauds and reduce costs, Hathi said. “It was clear that payments will not garner revenues for the ecosystem. However, mounting compliance costs is putting more pressure on firms to capitalise on existing customers and cross sell products aggressively. Revenue timelines will be shorter and global firms will look to make value for the long-term investments made," he added.

With RBI being prescriptive about security norms, bank partnerships with fintechs will also now come under the radar of the central bank. “Banks will have to work out models as new guidelines will uplift control requirements. Due to this, costs will go up requiring regulated entities to manage, especially when digital payments are already a wafer thin margin business. We are likely to see bank/regulated entities led consortiums come up defining baselines for security, risk and fraud mitigation, for third party payment providers," said Kunal Pande, partner, KPMG India.

