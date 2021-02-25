Rising costs to push fintechs to speed up revenue streams

With RBI being prescriptive about security norms, bank partnerships with fintechs will also now come under the radar of the central bank. “Banks will have to work out models as new guidelines will uplift control requirements. Due to this, costs will go up requiring regulated entities to manage, especially when digital payments are already a wafer thin margin business. We are likely to see bank/regulated entities led consortiums come up defining baselines for security, risk and fraud mitigation, for third party payment providers," said Kunal Pande, partner, KPMG India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}