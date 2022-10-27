MUMBAI : The September quarter could be the final quarter of extraordinary profits for banks in the near term, as the ongoing repricing of deposits promises a coming squeeze in net interest margins.

Most banks reported better profit numbers and stronger margins in the September quarter, aided by the combination of front-loaded loan rate hikes and delayed deposit rate increases.

Analysts expect the repricing to happen gradually over the next year as existing deposits get renewed over time, and fresh deposits come at a higher cost.

Until now, banks have been reluctant to raise deposit rates, but the change from liquidity abundance to near-deficit has worked in favour of savers.

Banks are faced with the challenge of bringing savers back into the fold, some of whom had migrated to other investment options.

As Kotak Mahindra Bank told analysts on 22 October, some savings deposit customers have left for other instruments.

“And as interest rates have tightened, we have seen some bleed, particularly in the savings account book, mainly on account of our high net-worth and affluent customer base, many of whom have moved their money out of the savings deposit rate to liquid and fixed income instruments, which are offering short-term higher rates," said Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Kotak said that future spreads and pricing would depend on the percentage of low-cost current and savings account deposits, the cost at which other deposits grow against loans, and the terminal rate for the benchmark repo.

In recent week, banks have tried to claw back lost deposits through higher interest rates for a limited period and through regular rate hikes on new deposits. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) recently raised deposit rates by up to 80 basis points (bps).

India’s largest bank has offered the 80 bps hike to new depositors willing to park their funds for 211 days to less than a year.

On Wednesday, HDFC Bank raised interest rates on fixed deposits, its second such hike this month.

Others such as Canara Bank, Yes Bank and IDBI Bank have also introduced special festive season offers on deposits, pointing to the increased competition for funds.

“My sense is that deposit rates will go up sharply in the next six months, and that would have a greater impact on banks than the credit cost owing to slippages," said Prakash Agarwal, director and head of financial institutions, India Ratings and Research.

According to Agarwal, there could be compression in net interest margins over the next 12 months as the deposit base gets repriced.

Without giving any specific guidance, other bankers also said there are various factors at play that will determine margins in the coming quarters.

Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive of Axis Bank, said some deposits will get repriced, and since the overall interest rates may continue to rise, there is a potential in the future that the bank’s cost of deposits will rise faster than what it has seen.

“On the flip side, the impact of the increase in some of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) will continue to come through. We will also hopefully see high yields in some of our asset classes. And that will also take time to kind of feed into our system," he told analysts on 20 October.

Bankers said that while margins are expected to shrink, it wouldn’t be that significant.

“While lending rates have gone up by 190 bps, cost of funds have not increased to the same extent. Only on term deposits rates have they gone up. So, average cost of funds will not go up by 190 bps," said a public sector banker on condition of anonymity.

The gap between credit growth—still largely retail-fuelled—and deposit growth is at one of the highest ever.

For the fortnight ended 7 October, non-food credit rose 18.4% from a year earlier against a deposit growth of around 9.6%, with the latter gradually declining since the beginning of the year.

Gopika Gopakumar contributed to the story.