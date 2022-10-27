Rising deposit rates to hurt bank profits in coming quarters3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 12:02 AM IST
India’s largest bank, SBI, has offered an 80 bps hike to new depositors willing to park their funds for 211 days to less than a year
India’s largest bank, SBI, has offered an 80 bps hike to new depositors willing to park their funds for 211 days to less than a year
MUMBAI : The September quarter could be the final quarter of extraordinary profits for banks in the near term, as the ongoing repricing of deposits promises a coming squeeze in net interest margins.