For banks, rising interest rates come with a flipside

Bankers also said it would take some more time for their loan portfolios to be repriced, even as the repo rate has been hiked. Retail and small business loans are linked to an external benchmark—mostly the repo rate—that leads to immediate transmission. On the other hand, corporate loans are linked to banks’ marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), an internal benchmark with a slower transmission rate.

