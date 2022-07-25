Despite being the worst affected asset class post the pandemic, the pools have shown a strong bounce back with collection efficiency close to 100%. The available credit enhancement, as well as the ultimate principal promise for most of these pools has also meant that, despite a dip in collections seen on April 21 and May 21, none of the Icra-rated pools were downgraded during the pandemic except for one transaction where there were originator-specific issues. In fact, these rated pools have demonstrated robust performance and while the number of rating upgrades was lower in FY2021 on account of uncertainty in the macro environment as well moratorium in collections for H1, the share of rating upgrades improved in FY2022 and Q1 FY2023.