Risk-averse lenders press pause on new home loans

According to a Mumbai-based public sector banker, amid the coronavirus crisis, review of documents was more prevalent for loans that had in-principle sanctions through digital channels. These loans, the banker said, are getting a stricter relook before being disbursed. “The point here is that if your take-home salary has been slashed, then our assessment of your home loan limit will also change. It will be difficult for the customer to repay large loans and we want to avoid getting into another bad debt trap."