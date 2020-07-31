Risk-averse  lenders  put brakes on vehicle sales

While the aggregate loans under moratorium have declined in the past two months, banks still have close to 10% of loans where repayments have been deferred. Prashant Kumar, chief executive, Yes Bank, said the bank has not stopped lending and is giving new loans to retail, small business and even corporate borrowers. “The only thing is disbursements are not more than repayments, and that is why there is a reduction on the overall loan side," Kumar said. Yes Bank’s total advances declined 4% sequentially to ₹1.64 trillion in the June quarter.