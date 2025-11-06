Road divergence: Car loans race ahead post-GST cuts, but CVs stuck in slow lane
Subhana Shaikh 6 min read 06 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
In September, India's banking industry saw a vehicle loan growth of 7.3%, nearly half of the 14% expansion seen in the same month a year ago, according to RBI data. However, bankers suggest strong growth momentum in vehicle loans October onwards, following a major GST overhaul.
After months of muted demand, auto loans appear to have hit the fast lane.
