Road map for better governance

MUMBAI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a raft of long-pending reforms for public sector banks (PSBs) to make them more competitive.

PSB boards will now be allowed to appoint chief risk officers (CROs) from outside at market-linked salaries, said Sitharaman. Besides, the lenders may have four executive directors with specialization in technology.

“The governance reforms of banks are of great significance to make banks run professionally. It is as important as the consolidation announcement," she added.

The boards will have the flexibility to prescribe residual service of two years for the appointment of senior managers, starting from general managers (GMs). It will also be empowered to decide on individual development plans for senior executives so that succession planning is smooth, besides appointing chief GMs if necessary. Sitharaman also said that the boards will be allowed to appraise the performance of GMs and other senior employees, and the management will be accountable to the board.

The government is also considering longer tenures for directors on the board’s management committee, besides empowering the committee to evaluate high-value loan proposals. Sitharaman said the boards will be given flexibility to increase sitting fees of independent directors and to train directors for induction and specialized purposes.

In June, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said the central bank would focus on governance reforms in the banking space to improve transparency and accountability. “The government, the Banks Board Bureau and the Reserve Bank are engaged in developing an objective framework for performance evaluation of public sector banks. This should redefine the contours of corporate governance in PSBs with a focus on transparency, accountability and efficiency," he had said at the convocation address at the National Institute of Bank Management.

Former governor Urjit Patel had also sought more powers to oversee PSBs to ensure governance reforms.

Abizer Diwanji, partner at audit and consulting firm EY, said: “These governance reforms are not really far-ranging but peripheral in nature. Why should the government appoint only a CRO (chief risk officer) at market-linked compensation? However one positive announcement is the steps on capacity building measures introduced at the general manager level and above."