Route One Investment gets RBI nod to raise stake in IndusInd Bank up to 10%

Earlier this year, the bank’s promoters, the Hinduja brothers, had expressed their interest in raising their stake in the lender to 26% from less than 15%. “You may have noted that the promoters of the bank have applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for increasing their permissible holdings to 26%. On a fully diluted basis the promoters of the bank have a holding of 14.68% which is very close to the current regulatory cap of 15%," the bank had said in a stock exchange filing on 3 April.