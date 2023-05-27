Reserve bank of India (RBI) instructed ₹2000 note withdrawal process begun on 23 May. The RBI had instructed members of the public to deposit or exchange their ₹2000 notes in banks between 23 May to 30 September. A non-account holder can exchange ₹2000 notes up to ₹20,000 at a time in a bank, as directed by RBI.

Before the exchange / deposit process started, there was a confusion regarding the process of depositing or exchanging ₹2000 notes, which entailed filling up a requisition slip, in clarification State Bank of India (SBI) said that no such step in the exchange process had been introduced.

However, certain banks have imposed some rules regarding the exchange/ deposit of ₹2000 notes.

Let's take a look

State Bank of India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that members of the public will not require to show identity proof or fill up a requisition slip to exchange ₹2000 notes for a limit of ₹20,000 at once in any SBI branch.

HDFC Bank

The HDFC Bank has notified their customers that they can deposit any quantity of ₹2000 banknotes into their HDFC Bank account at any branch until 30 September 2023.

The HDFC bank also informed that members of the public can avail hassle-free exchange service at any HDFC Bank branch from 23 May onwards until 30 September. The HDFC bank will allow one to get ₹2000 banknotes exchanged with a per day limit of ₹20,000.

ICICI Bank

The ICICI Bank has informed that customers can deposit ₹2000 notes at any bank branch, or bank's cash deposit machine.

They further informed that senior citizens can use ICICI bank's doorstep banking services to make deposits. There is no upper limit on deposits.

However, the bank informed that there is no limit on depositing ₹2000 notes in bank account, but the restriction free process was subjected to existing KYC norms.

ICICI Bank has also informed that it will not levy any charges for handling the Rs2,000 denomination banknotes until 30 September.

Canara Bank

The Canara Bank informed that they are offering a 100% waiver on cash remittance charges on deposits of ₹2,000 denomination notes. This applies to current and savings account.

Canara Bank in its official Twitter account stated: “Also 100% waiver on Cash Remittance charges when you deposit Rs. 2000 denomination notes."

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has informed that the bank will not demand any ID proof to exchange ₹2000 notes, which is also subjected to the ₹20,000 a day limit.

According to ANI: “No Aaadhar Card, No official verified documents (OVD) required, no need to fill any form is the current instruction to all the branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB): Clarify PNB officials to ANI after old forms circulated online seeking additional personal information for exchanging ₹2000 currency Note."