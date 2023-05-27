₹2,000 note exchange/ deposit: Know rules for SBI, HDFC, ICICI, other banks2 min read 27 May 2023, 05:21 PM IST
Certain banks have imposed some rules regarding the exchange/ deposit of ₹2000 notes. Scroll below to know more
Reserve bank of India (RBI) instructed ₹2000 note withdrawal process begun on 23 May. The RBI had instructed members of the public to deposit or exchange their ₹2000 notes in banks between 23 May to 30 September. A non-account holder can exchange ₹2000 notes up to ₹20,000 at a time in a bank, as directed by RBI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×