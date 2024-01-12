The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes will not be available at RBI’s Mumbai Regional Office today, January 12.

“The facility of exchange/deposit of ₹2000 banknotes at the Mumbai Regional Office will not be available on Friday, January 12, 2024, due to operational reasons. The facility will resume on Monday, January 15, 2024, the next working day," the central bank stated in a release on January 11.

On 1 January, RBI said that 97.38 per cent of the ₹2000 notes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have been returned. As of December 29, 2023, the total value is ₹9,330 crore.

On May 19, 2023, the central bank announced the withdrawal of ₹2000 denomination banknotes. Despite the withdrawal process, ₹2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

The facility for the deposit and/or exchange of ₹2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches across the country until October 7, 2023.

However, individuals and entities can still avail themselves of the facility for the exchange of ₹2000 banknotes at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank (RBI Issue Offices).

Starting from October 9, 2023, these RBI Issue Offices have also been accepting ₹2000 banknotes for deposit into bank accounts.

Furthermore, members of the public can send ₹2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office in the country to any RBI Issue Office for credit to their bank accounts.

The ₹2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy expeditiously after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time.

The objective of introducing ₹2000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, the printing of ₹2000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19, the RBI said.

