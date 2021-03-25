RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has called for effective regulation that should help innovation in the fintech space. He was speaking at the 7th edition of the India Economic Conclave.

Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) has multi-currency capabilities and there is scope to explore if its footprint can be expanded beyond India." Since RTGS, which along with NEFT has been made round the clock now, has multi-currency capabilities, there is scope taking it beyond our shores," RBI chief said.

Underlining the huge role that technology and innovation played in serving the consumers better and faster, Das said the RBI processed 274 crore digital transactions to provide direct benefit transfer to people, most of which happened during the pandemic.

The central bank chief also said that the RBI is committed to using all policy tools to support economic recovery while preserving price stability and financial stability.

Admitting that the spike in new pandemic infections is a matter of concern, Das, however, said the nation is equipped with additional insurances this time to tackle the afflictions.

In a bid to give a push to digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed the transfer of funds through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) round-the-clock from December 14. RTGS System is used for high-value transactions. It happens on a real-time basis. Every transaction is settled individually in the case of RTGS. RBI stopped levying charges on transactions through RTGS from July 2019

