Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and real-time gross settlement (RTGS) facilities to digital payments intermediaries. Till now, only banks were allowed to use RTGS and NEFT payments facility.

Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance. The decision came amid a renewed threat to growth due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the country. The repo rate has been maintained at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its estimate for economic growth unchanged at 10.5 per cent for the current fiscal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

MPC saw inflation edging up to 5.2% in the first half of the new fiscal from 5 per cent in the January-March period and moderate to 4.4% in Q3 of FY22.

Das announced secondary market g-sec acquisition programme 1.0, to purchase ₹25,000 crore of g-sec on April 15 under g-sec acquisition programme. To buy g-sec worth ₹1 lakh crore under the g-sec acquisition programme in Q1FY22.

