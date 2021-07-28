RTGS, NEFT payment systems opened up for non-banks in phases: RBI

Earlier, announcing the inclusion of non-banking systems, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said, "Membership to the RBI-operated Centralised Payment Systems (CPSs) – RTGS and NEFT – is currently limited to banks, with a few exceptions. It is now proposed to enable non-bank payment system operators like Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuers, card networks, White label ATM operators and Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platforms regulated by the Reserve Bank, to take direct membership in CPSs. This facility is expected to minimise settlement risk in the financial system and enhance the reach of digital financial services to all user segments."