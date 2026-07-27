RuPay-on-UPI boosts card usage, but profits remain elusive

RuPay credit cards on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have cracked one of digital payments' trickiest challenges—turning credit cards into an everyday payment tool. But their use for mostly low-value transactions has presented a new challenge for banks and fintech companies: higher engagement without a clear path to profitability.
RuPay credit cards linked to UPI account for nearly four in every 10 credit card transactions, but just about 8% of spending, according to a Bernstein estimate cited by Mint in October 2025. RuPay credit card holders made 750 million transactions worth ₹63,825.8 crore in April-October 2024-25, showed the latest available Union finance ministry data.
Siddharth Mehta, co-founder of fintech Kiwi, said credit-on-UPI is already changing the way cards are used, with customers transacting more than 20 times a month, versus four or five times for a normal card. He said the average ticket size is lower, but monthly spend per user still stays in the ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 range because frequency offsets the smaller ticket sizes.