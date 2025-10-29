How a homegrown card payment network went on to grab volumes from Visa, Mastercard and Amex
Subhana Shaikh , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 29 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Homegrown card payment network RuPay is coming of age, being the only such service provider in India with credit cards on UPI. However, while the volumes have touched 38%, the value of transactions trails card giants such as Visa, Mastercard and Amex. That may change in the future, though
Homegrown credit card network RuPay has quietly wrestled market share from Visa, MasterCard and American Express, leveraging its exclusive access to India's fast payments network Unified Payments Interface or UPI.
