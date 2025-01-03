Industry
Rupee expected to weaken more in coming months
Summary
- In 2024, the local currency weakened 2.9% but less than 3% depreciation in the Chinese yuan against the dollar.
Mumbai: The rupee is expected to further weaken in the coming months as Trump’s presidency strengthens the dollar at least in the near-term, experts said, adding that the central bank's interventions in the currency market are likely to ease.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more