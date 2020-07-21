Rural demand push may offset limping growth in metro cities

According to Narang, some of these people might stay back and never come back to the cities depending on their specific skillsets and this will be the trend in near term. “We have to remember that in the long run, what we have seen globally as well as in India is, urbanisation has been the force of growth for most investments. That underlying theme does not change over the long-run although in the near-term rural areas will be the point of rescuing the economy because in terms of population, these areas account for 65% of our total population and 45% of the gross domestic product," said Narang.