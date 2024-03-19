Russia’s backdoor to the global banking system is slamming shut
Benoit Faucon , Costas Paris , Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Mar 2024, 09:18 AM IST
SummaryA major lender in Dubai has scaled back Russia-related business, while Turkish lenders have become more cautious.
When the U.S. and Europe tried to sever Russia from the Western financial system, Moscow found workarounds. Key among them: banks in the Gulf and Europe that maintained ties with Russia.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less