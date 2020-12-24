S&P affirms Indian Bank's 'BBB-' rating, removes from CreditWatch

MUMBAI : Rating agency S&P Global Ratings on Thursday affirmed BBB-minus long-term and A-3 short-term issuer credit ratings on Indian Bank , and said the outlook on long-term rating is negative.

The Chennai-based public sector lender is expected to benefit from faster-than-expected economic recovery in India, S&P said.

Indian Bank, which merged with Allahabad Bank in April this year, has also been removed from CreditWatch by the ratings agency. S&P had placed the bank under CreditWatch with negative implications on 26 June 2020.

"We affirmed the ratings because we expect Indian Bank to be able to absorb a moderate deterioration in its asset quality over the next 12 months and benefit from faster-than-expected economic recovery in India," said S&P.

Chennai-based bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio could fall below 5% on a sustained basis in the absence of external capital infusion, rating agency said. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.64% in September 2020.

However, non-performing loans (NPLs) in India's banking sector could rise to 10 to 11% by end-March 2022 (fiscal 2022) from about 8% as of June 30, 2020. An additional 3 to 8% of loans could get restructured.

"We see a high risk of Indian Bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio falling below 5% on a sustained basis if the bank's credit costs or credit growth are higher than our forecast especially if the bank is unable to raise commensurate common equity capital." the rating agency said

Management expects 2-3% of Indian Bank's loans to get restructured under the central bank's one-time restructuring window, it added.

Indian Bank reported a 15% rise in net profit at ₹412.28 crore for the second quarter ended September, aginst ₹358.56 crore for the same quarter last year. Total income rose to ₹11,669.11 crore during September quarter from ₹6,045.32 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Indian Bank gained 1.87% to ₹86.95 on Thursday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex advanced 0.89% to 46859.82.

