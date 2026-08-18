Sammaan Capital says it's a victim, not accused, as SC asks CBI to probe loans

Non-bank lender Sammaan Capital on Tuesday clarified it was a “victim” and not an accused in the alleged financial irregularities involving its erstwhile promoter Sameer Gehlaut and several corporate groups, after the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine the allegations.
The company said it was treated as a victim of the alleged quid pro quo arrangements involving Gehlaut and five corporate groups, and that investigating agencies had found no wrongdoing on its part.