Why Sanlam does not want to go solo in India
Shayan Ghosh , Anshika Kayastha , Satish John 5 min read 17 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Sanlam believes that it is imperative to have a local partner that understands domestic nuances and customers
Mumbai: South Africa's Sanlam is not keen on full ownership of its Indian insurance venture as it values the local expertise of its long-time partner Shriram, a top executive said. Meanwhile, it is investing to grow its wealth and asset management ventures with the Chennai-headquartered group.
