Sarada Kumar Hota appointed NHB MD

Mumbai: Sarada Kumar Hota, managing director and chief executive officer of Can Fin Homes, will take charge as the MD of National Housing Bank, nearly nine months after former MD Sriram Kalyanaraman stepped down.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the appointment of Hota as the MD of the housing finance regulator for a period of 3 years.

NHB had been headless ever since Kalynaraman was forced to resign in August 2018 amidst allegations of irregularities and misconduct. Dakshita Das, additional secretary in the finance ministry, was holding additional charge as the MD of NHB. Ashwani Kumar Tripathi, a former adviser in the RBI’s Monetary Policy Department, is the executive director of NHB. The other ED post has been lying vacant since R S Garg retired in 2017.

The appointment of Hota comes at a time when the housing finance sector has been going through a turmoil due to liquidity crunch sparked off by the defaults by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd which unfolded last September. The crisis led to a spike in borrowing costs for NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs), raising fears of contagion.

Last week, NHB had tightened rules on leverage and capital adequacy ratio for HFCs, by capping the borrowing limit of these companies at 12 times the net owned fund as on 31 March, 2022, compared to the existing 16 times.

NHB, which is now 100% owned by the government, is the nodal agency for supervision, refinance and development of the housing finance segment.